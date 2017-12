EMBED >More News Videos An ABC7 viewer shot video of large coyotes roaming an Arlington Heights neighborhood in broad daylight.

Two large coyotes were spotted in broad daylight roaming a neighborhood in northwest suburban Arlington Heights Thursday morning.An ABC7 viewer shared video showing the coyotes crossing the street in front of her car and running through yards in the area near North Douglas Avenue and East Marion Street, near Hickory Meadows Park.The viewer said children were walking along the sidewalk to school at the time.