Crews work to rescue deaf puppy stuck in hole in Alabama

Rescue crews are feverishly working to save a 7-week-old deaf puppy that fell down a 50-foot (15-meter) crevice behind a house in Alabama.The puppy - Toffee - somehow fell into the inches-wide space and authorities have been working to free the dog since about 5 p.m. Thursday.The hole varies in size but isn't large enough for a human to climb into.Toffee is being fostered by a family in Huntsville. Laura Collins West, the puppy's foster mother, said in a post on Facebook that the fire department and cave rescue teams came out Thursday to help but had to stop when night fell. The effort continued Friday.A net with food was lowered but the puppy didn't get in.Huntsville television stations are live-streaming the recovery efforts.