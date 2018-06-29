PETS & ANIMALS

Crews work to rescue deaf puppy stuck in hole in Alabama

EMBED </>More Videos

Rescue crews are feverishly working to save a 7-week-old deaf puppy that fell down a 50-foot (15-meter) crevice behind a house in Alabama. (WLS)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --
Rescue crews are feverishly working to save a 7-week-old deaf puppy that fell down a 50-foot (15-meter) crevice behind a house in Alabama.

The puppy - Toffee - somehow fell into the inches-wide space and authorities have been working to free the dog since about 5 p.m. Thursday.

The hole varies in size but isn't large enough for a human to climb into.

Toffee is being fostered by a family in Huntsville. Laura Collins West, the puppy's foster mother, said in a post on Facebook that the fire department and cave rescue teams came out Thursday to help but had to stop when night fell. The effort continued Friday.

A net with food was lowered but the puppy didn't get in.

Huntsville television stations are live-streaming the recovery efforts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspuppyanimal rescueu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping Kansas zoo in 2005
VIDEOS: Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to people food
Koala with diabetes gets help from new tech
'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping from Kansas zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
Boy, 14, shot in leg in the Loop
Some homeowners in foreclosure clusters seeing higher property taxes
African dust could hit Chicago this weekend
Aurora man charged in Oswego hit-and-run that killed softball coach
57 charged in West Side drug investigation
Father Pfleger plans march on Dan Ryan Expressway amid CPD concerns
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
Show More
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
What we know about Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Artists descend upon Streator to paint town's history
Jury rules against former CPD detective Guevara, awards $17M to victim
More News