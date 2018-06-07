PETS & ANIMALS

Deputies find pig in vehicle, warn people of leaving animals in hot cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities typically see dogs left in hot cars, but when investigators were called to Tustin, they were surprised to find a pig in a car. (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

TUSTIN, Calif. --
Authorities typically see dogs left in hot cars, but when investigators were called to Tustin, they were surprised to find a pig in a car.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department's North Patrol division posted a photo of the animal on Facebook.

The pig, named Ramone, was left inside a car in unincorporated Tustin. The vehicle's owner was eventually found, and Ramone was safely removed from the vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities reminded people to not leave animals of any kind inside vehicles, especially as we get close to summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal newsorange county sheriff's departmentheathot caru.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog attacked by pit bull dumped from car
Bearded dragon shows up with family's Walmart order
Thousands of dead fish wash up next to seaside home 48 hours before wedding
Alligator head-butts trapper in escape attempt
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
ATF responding to agent shot in Gary
Man fatally shot by CPD officer in Bronzeville
Calif. mom, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing
Wrong-way driver snarls Lake Shore Drive traffic; person in custody
Facebook bug set 14 million users' sharing settings to public
SNAKE! Man bitten by rattler's severed head
Teacher under fire for giving student 'Class Clown,' 'Most Talkative' awards
Police: Principal physically assaulted by parents at school's Family Fun Day
Show More
Tacos & free parking? Fake taco festival too good to be true
Man accidentally shot by dancing FBI agent speaks out
Mascara warning: What happens when you don't remove it properly
Pizzeria employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese
Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago
More News