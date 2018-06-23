Dig, a dating app for dog owners, launching in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --If you're a dog owner looking for romance, there's a new dating app to help you find someone who will love your furry friend just as much as you do.
The app is called "Dig" and it's launching in Chicago Saturday. CEO and Co-founder of Dig, Leigh Isaacson, joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the app.
