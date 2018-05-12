  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
PETS & ANIMALS

Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

LOVELAND, Ohio --
An Ohio dog daycare photo has gone viral for capturing what looks like a group of four-legged friends taking a selfie.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland originally posted the photo of the group March 30.

A black Labrador mix named Rouge appears front and center in the photo with several dogs howling in the background.

The photo was shared by a Facebook user who commented that it looks like Rouge was taking a selfie.

The photo has received more than 1,800 Facebook reactions and hundreds of comments, including one from a user saying, "this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven."

Go Fetch owner Matt Ramsey says the dogs get along well, which makes it easy to take photos of them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdogsviralselfieOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing
Perfect Pet
Baby coyotes tagged to track movements, prevent attacks
Panda tumbles from limb at National Zoo, climbs back up
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man, 60, injured after propane tank explodes in Soldier Field parking lot
Fire breaks out at IKEA Bolingbrook
Man killed, woman critically wounded in Burnside shooting
SEAL Team leaders investigated for alleged sexual misconduct
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
1 dead, 2 critically injured after SUV strikes pole in South Loop
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Suspect killed in Paris knife attack; 1 other dead, 4 hurt
Show More
Sox-Cubs game delayed due to weather
Teen charged in fatal shooting of Indiana 11-year-old
Bicyclist struck and killed by pickup truck in Barrington Hills
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
More News