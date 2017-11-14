  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears before House Judiciary Committee
PETS & ANIMALS

Dog groomer accused of choking and slamming pet on table

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog groomer is under fire after a video of her appearing to choke a dog went viral on Facebook. (KTRK)

VENICE, Florida --
A dog groomer is under fire after a video of her appearing to choke a dog went viral on Facebook.

A former employee posted a video of Phyllis Lucca, owner of Happy Puppy Pet Spa, choking a dog and slamming it on the table.

"The dog was picked up by the throat, choked, shaked (shook) and then his head slammed on the table," said the former employee, Briana Brady.

Brady said the dog did nothing to provoke the behavior.

According to local media reports, Lucca claims the dog had passed out and she was trying to help the animal.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating another case against Lucca.

Two weeks prior to the video, Brady says a dog named Pumpkin left the spa with a broken jaw and bruises all over his stomach.

Lucca claims that Brady was the one responsible.

However, both Brady and Pumpkin's owner, say they believe Lucca was the only one who could've have harmed the dog.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal abuseu.s. & worldpetsFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Officer, neighbors save Michigan City girl from dog attack
Pets for Vets Adoption Day
American Bully Kennel Club to hold National Dog Show at Navy Pier
12-year-old Michigan City girl attacked by large dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
4th person fatally shot in Tampa in possible serial spree
Viral video captures students violently beating classmate
What all 52 Republican senators say about Roy Moore controversy
Sessions faces Congress amid new Russia probe details
2 shot on Chinatown Feeder ramp
UCLA basketball players check out of Chinese hotel amid shoplifting accusations
Show More
Wired Away: Couple loses life savings during home purchase
Officer, neighbors save Michigan City girl from dog attack
Illinois governor's race: Biss likens Pritzker to Trump on release of tax returns
Chicago hotel offering rooms for $11.14 a night
More News
Top Video
4th person fatally shot in Tampa in possible serial spree
2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
Wired Away: Couple loses life savings during home purchase
More Video