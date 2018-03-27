PETS & ANIMALS

Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick

Dog treats recalled because of reported illnesses. (KTRK)

If you're a dog owner, you'll want to check your pantry.

Two types of Milo's Kitchen dog treats are being recalled after reports of illnesses.

The recall includes Milo's Kitchen steak grillers and grilled burger bites.

The company says the treats may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone, which can make dogs sick.

If your dog starts to have increased thirst and urination, weight loss or restlessness, you may need to take them to the vet.
