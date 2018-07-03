DOG

Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies

A dog actor named Sam who portrayed Duke in Bush's Baked Beans commercials passed away last week after a battle with cancer. (David Odom / Facebook)

APOPKA, Fla. --
A dog actor that portrayed beloved Bush's Baked Beans 'Duke' passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

In a post on Facebook, David Odom announced that the dog, named Sam, was put down by his owner Susan due to an aggressive cancer.


"He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him. He is and will be missed," said Odom.

Sam was one of many dogs who portrayed Duke in their commercials and he has not been featured in recent ads.



"The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH'S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years," Bush's Beans said in a statement.

The company says it is "saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
VIDEO: Man intentionally ran over puppy in parking lot, police say
PHOTOS: World's Ugliest Dogs strut their stuff in Petaluma
Arlington Heights man accused of dragging pit bull by cord in Chicago
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Daylight coyote sighting in Tinley Park concerns neighbors
DuPage County's mobile vet van helps treat pets
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Pfleger: ISP threaten to arrest all participants in Dan Ryan march against Chicago violence
Boy, 10, drowns at Park Forest Aqua Center after hours
CPD officer shoots teen in South Shore
Daylight coyote sighting in Tinley Park concerns neighbors
Beware gas station skimmers
Mom, teen learning to drive charged in crash that killed 2
Thailand cave rescue: Boys may have to dive, despite peril
Five injured in Back of the Yards traffic accident
Show More
Hospital worker arrested in deaths of 8 babies
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at cookout
PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate first 4th of July
VIDEO: Sign falls on woman in NYC
Man shot in head, killed in Washington Park
More News