PUERTO RICO

Dogs flown in from Puerto Rico, one step closer to reuniting with owners after Hurricane Maria

EMBED </>More Videos

Dogs flown in from Puerto Rico, one step closer to reuniting with owners after Hurricane Maria (WLS)

PITTSBURG, PA (WLS) --
The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team (PAART) helped get those animals there.

They were first flown to Madison, New Jersey from Puerto Rico.

Then volunteers from animal rescue drove them to Pittsburgh

And while they've traveled nearly 2,000 miles so far, their journey isn't over yet.

"Now they are going to go to various places, a couple to Columbus, some to Indianapolis, and I believe a few to Baltimore," said volunteer Don Siegel.

Their owners were forced to leave them behind nine months ago after Hurricane Maria ravaged the tiny island.

PAART drivers will head south with eight dogs that will be reunited with their owners in Baltimore, Alexandria, and Norfolk.

The last four dogs will see their families in Columbus, Indianapolis and West Lafayette, in Indiana.

"For me it's, how often do you get to save lives," said Siegel.

"When people say what's the reward, look at that little guy's face, it's like, they look up to you and are saying, I'm going somewhere special, I'm not stuck here anymore, said David Stash, PAART member.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldhurricane maria
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rican pride on display at 40th annual parade
ABC7's Leah Hope returns to Puerto Rico to help recovery efforts
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway
Puerto Ricans in Chicago brace for more storms at hurricane season begins
More puerto rico
PETS & ANIMALS
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
Experts: Dead seagulls in South Loop pushed out of nests by other birds
See one of these on the beach? Here's what to do
Huntley animal shelter raises $20,000 in one day after AC breaks
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Teen dies at hospital after being shot in Univ. Village, covered with sheet
Cubs fans planning to exchange tickets must do so by noon Tuesday
Joliet man gets 10 years for sexually assaulting son's sleeping babysitter
Heather Locklear hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation
XXXTentacion shot dead at 20 in Deerfield Beach, Florida
Lava continues to flow from active fissure in Hawaii
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
3 dead after being pulled from pool at apartment complex
Show More
Woman pleads guilty to murdering ex-boyfriend, shot him in head while driving
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
VIDEO: Rockford men rescue elderly man trapped in flooded car
More News