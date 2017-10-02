Emaciated boxer found abandoned; police search for puppies, owner

Fontana police are asking for the public's help to find the owner of a boxer mix that was found emaciated and left tied up near a sidewalk.Animal services personnel received a call Thursday about a dog being found tied up outside near a sidewalk. When officers arrived, they found a female boxer mix who is a little more than a year old.Authorities said she was extremely emaciated, had no body fat and was lactating, which indicated she has puppies somewhere.Police believe she was intentionally abandoned by her owner and now worry about the welfare of her puppies.Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the dog to contact them in the hopes of finding her owner and the puppies. If you recognize her, please call Fontana police dispatch at (909) 350-7700.