PETS & ANIMALS

Fiona the hippo celebrates 1st birthday with cake of fruit

EMBED </>More Videos

Internet-famous Fiona the hippo bid farewell to her first year in grand style. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI --
The internet's favorite hippopotamus celebrated her first birthday in style.

Fiona the hippo bid farewell to her first year with a number-one-shaped cake made of fruit. The treat featured Fiona's name carved out of watermelon, and the hippo shared it with her mother.

Fiona was born six weeks premature on Jan. 24, 2017, weighing only 29 pounds. She's now nearing 700 pounds and is expected to double in size over the next year.

Zoo staffers are working with Fiona on her transition toward more-typical zoo behavior, with training on responding to verbal cues and receiving grown-up health care from staffers aware that hippos can become aggressive and dangerous. Her bottle-feeding ended a few weeks ago.

EMBED More News Videos

Fiona the hippo spotted showing off impressive underwater acrobatics



"We're treating her more like a full-time hippo and less like a part-time hippo, part-time human," Christina Gorsuch, the zoo's mammals curator, told the Associated Press. "But she'll still be her adorable self."

Over the past year, Fiona's popularity on social media has grown exponentially. Videos posted to the Cincinnati Zoo's Facebook page received 8.85 million views in 2016, but they received more than 140 million views during Fiona's first 49 weeks. The Fiona Show is nearing 400,000 followers on Facebook.

The zoo also recorded a sizable attendance bump after Fiona's birth.

EMBED More News Videos

Fiona the hippo got to bond with both parents together for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldbaby animalscute animalsanimalszooohiobuzzworthywhat's trendingfun stuffbirthday
PETS & ANIMALS
62 animals rescued from hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico
Spotify helping shelter dogs find homes based on music tastes
Clinic will pay you to cuddle with cats all day
Animal Welfare League partially closes due to respiratory dog illness
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man fatally shot during robbery in Belmont Cragin ID'd
Video released of bar fight allegedly involving off-duty CPD officer
Chicago teen makes U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team
Police charge 2 students in suicide of 12-year-old classmate
Black ice causes more than 130 crashes on Chicago area expressways
Police investigate string of muggings in Old Town
Black doctor from Evanston upset after mistaken for robbery suspect
Larry Nassar sentenced to 40-175 years for assaulting gymnasts; MSU president resigns
Show More
Trump open to letting Dreamers 'morph into' citizens
Baseball Hall of Fame adds four new members
Toys R Us closing 8 Chicago area stores
VIDEO: Wild chase ends in high-speed crash in AZ
New US Attorney in Chicago plans to prioritize public corruption, violent crime
More News
Top Video
Chicago teen makes U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team
Video released of bar fight allegedly involving off-duty CPD officer
Black doctor from Evanston upset after mistaken for robbery suspect
Man fatally shot during robbery in Belmont Cragin ID'd
More Video