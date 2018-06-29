PETS & ANIMALS

'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping Kansas zoo in 2005

EMBED </>More Videos

A flamingo that escaped from a Kansas zoo shows up in Texas

A notorious African flamingo, who escaped from a zoo in Kansas in 2005, was spotted on a Texas coast bend Monday afternoon.

The flamingo was enjoying a sunny day near Lavaca Bay in south Texas, when Texas Parks and Wildlife snapped a picture of No. 492 and posted it on Twitter.

The sneaky flamingo has made its break from the Kansas zoo after keepers failed to clip its wings.

No. 492 has reportedly been spotted in several states since his escape.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalszoou.s. & worldbirdsTexasKansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEOS: Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to people food
Koala with diabetes gets help from new tech
'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping from Kansas zoo
Video of Poncho the Police Dog doing CPR goes viral
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Capital Gazette staffer: Gunman was 'continually shooting people' at Maryland newspaper
What we know about Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
Men found dead in burning car in Joliet Township had been shot: officials
Historic Uptown Theatre to be restored with $75 million renovation
Former Monee Mayor Jay Farquhar pleads guilty in attack on umpire
NYPD reviewing whether officers failed to help Bronx stabbing victim, 15
VIDEO: Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from police
Show More
US military joins search for boys' soccer team missing in Thailand cave
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
Capital Gazette honors 5 victims killed in Annapolis shooting
4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area
Man stabbed, beaten at Uptown Starbucks
More News