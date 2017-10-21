  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide update on Willowbrook explosion...NOW
Halloween tricks and treats for pets

Family pets are getting in on the Halloween fun! (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Family pets are getting in on the Halloween fun! From adorable costumes to spooky treats, there's something every dog and cat can enjoy for the holiday. But you also need to be aware of the added stress Halloween can cause for some pets. Make sure candy is out of reach as it can be harmful for many pets. If you're dog or cat is frightened by other people, trick-or-treaters can make them nervous. It's best to keep animals away in a safe space unless they can handle the constant visitors. If you do decide to trick-or-treat with your pet, make sure they're wearing reflective items to drivers can see them.

Bentley's PetStuff (www.PetStuff.com) is wishing all furry family members a happy Halloween. The company's stores around the Chicago area are hosting pet costume contests on October 26th starting at 6pm. It's free to enter and you don't even need to register. The founder and president of Bentley's PetStuff, Lisa Senafe, visited ABC 7 with a few spooky guests and some devilish doggy treats.
Event: Bentley's Pet Stuff Trick or Treating and Pet Costume Contest
Date: Thursday, October 26
Hours: 6-7 p.m.
Address: Several locations in Chicago and suburbs, find a location near you www.Petstuff.com

Prizes: $100 Gift Basket for first place and $75 gift basket for second place
Admission/ Ticket Prices: FREE and open to the public
Deadline to register: no registration needed

Link: www.PetStuff.com
