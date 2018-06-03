PETS & ANIMALS

Hinsdale Humane Society holds 2018 Pet Walk & Run

The Hinsdale Humane Society's Pet Walk & Run fundraiser is taking place Sunday morning. (WLS)

The Hinsdale Humane Society's Pet Walk & Run fundraiser is taking place Sunday morning.

The dog and stroller-friendly certified 5K race takes place 8 to 11 a.m. at the Katherine Legge Memorial Park in Hinsdale. The emcee for the event ABC7 anchor Judy Hsu.

The Hinsdale Humane Society was founded in 1953 and provides the community with pet therapy, humane education and obedience services and programming, as well as adoption and animal welfare services.

Tom Van Winkle and Kym Iffert from the Hinsdale Humane Society stopped by ABC7 to talk about the event.

Event: Pet Walk and Run

When: Sunday, June 3, 8-11 a.m.
Address: 5905 S. County Line Road, Hinsdale
Link: www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org
