The 29th annual Hinsdale Pet Walk will be held Sunday at Katherine Legge Memorial Park.The event will raise money for the Hinsdale Humane Society, which finds homes for thousands of pets each year.Tom Van Winkle and Kym Iffert, of the Hinsdale Humane Society, along with dogs Milo and Mack, visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about the event.The 5K event starts at 8 a.m. Participants and can or walk and then join a family festival afterwards.Runners pay $35 and walkers pay $25.For more information, CLICK HERE