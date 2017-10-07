Homeowner films bear having a field day in his backyard

A bear had a field day in a Florida backyard, and no one seemed happier about it than the homeowner who filmed it.
Dustin Radney posted clever commentary, and posed for pictures with the bear in the background.
He even photoshopped his son onto the back of the bear.
Radney says this all happened at a safe distance from the bear, while police officers were monitoring the scene.
