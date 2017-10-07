PETS & ANIMALS

Homeowner films bear having a field day in his backyard

EMBED </>More Videos

Homeowner films bear having a field day in his backyard. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 7, 2017. (WPVI)

A bear had a field day in a Florida backyard, and no one seemed happier about it than the homeowner who filmed it.

Dustin Radney posted clever commentary, and posed for pictures with the bear in the background.

He even photoshopped his son onto the back of the bear.

Radney says this all happened at a safe distance from the bear, while police officers were monitoring the scene.

