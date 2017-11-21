HOLIDAY

President Trump to pardon turkey in annual ceremony on Tuesday

In this photo released by The White House, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, two turkeys set to be pardoned by President Donald Trump are shown in a Washington hotel. (White House Photo by Hannah MacInnis via AP)

In an annual ceremony on Tuesday, President Trump will pardon Drumstick the turkey.


While we wait for the 1 p.m. ET ceremony, here are some facts about the tradition.

How did the tradition start?

Presidents have been presented with turkeys as gifts as a symbol of good cheer for many years, but it was only recently that it became an official, regular tradition to "pardon" the turkey every year to keep it off the dinner plate.

President Abraham Lincoln is believed to have granted a turkey clemency at Christmas in 1963 after Lincoln's son pleaded for the turkey's life.

After that, the tradition of sending gifted turkeys to a farm was only "sporadic," according to the White House, while other turkeys may have been eaten.

With animal rights activists picketing nearby, President George H.W. Bush made clear what would happen to his turkey in 1989, saying:

"He will not end up on anyone's dinner table, not this guy -- he's granted a Presidential pardon as of right now -- and allow him to live out his days on a children's farm not far from here."
Since then, every president has officially pardoned the turkey as part of the ceremony.

How do they pick the turkeys?

A team from the National Turkey Federation, the official supplier of the ceremony's turkeys, picks the turkeys. From a flock of about 20, they look for the two best suited for the job by demonstrating showmanship, character and a lack of stage fright, according to ABC News.

The National Turkey Federation began presenting the president with the official National Thanksgiving Turkey in 1947, under President Harry S. Truman.

What happens to the turkeys next?

The turkeys are sent to a farm where they live out the rest of their lives. Like the turkeys from last year, Drumstick and Wishbone will go to Gobbler's Rest at Virginia Tech.

The turkeys are only expected to live another year or so. Though turkeys can live up to about four years, the official presidential pardon turkeys have only lived to age 2 at most, according to ABC News. On the other hand, domestic turkeys bred to be eaten are often taken to processing plants at age 14 to 20 weeks.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsthe white housePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpthanksgivinghistoryholiday
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Saks Fifth Avenue celebrates 'Snow White' in holiday display
13 must-try Thanksgiving recipe ideas
Busiest airports during Thanksgiving
DIY Thanksgiving centerpieces
More holiday
PETS & ANIMALS
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
Trump delays policy on importing elephant parts
PHOTOS: Over 1K apply to adopt bulldogs rescued from home
Does owning a dog lower your risk of dying earlier?
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Sheriff: 6 dead in house fire outside Dixon
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
'Sweetheart Swindler' charged with rape, kidnapping, police say
Carjacking suspect stole 2 cars in 8 hours on NW Side, police say
Man beaten, robbed by 4 males near Grant Park, police say
Man killed in Palos Heights shooting identified
Boy, 5, shoots 3-year-old girl
Student gets a forever family after asking teacher to adopt him
Show More
Terminix sentenced for illegally spraying pesticide that nearly killed family
Man charged with child abuse, murder after toddler dies at hospital
Disneyland stops sale of Southern California annual pass
2 brothers found shot to death
Leaking seafood bag leads to grocery store fight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
More Photos