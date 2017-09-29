PETS & ANIMALS

Hundreds of dogs to compete at Stone City Kennel Club agility trial

The Stone City Kennel Club brings dog lovers the annual All-Breed Agility Trial. (WLS)

The Stone City Kennel Club brings dog lovers the annual All-Breed Agility Trial.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners will get the chance to negotiate an obstacle course while racing against the clock in the exciting sport of Agility. The events will take place Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st at the Pawsitively Heaven Pet Resort, 10051 Kitty Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415, beginning at 8:30am each day.

Even if you don't recognize the name, you've probably seen an Agility competition. Designed to demonstrate a dog's willingness to work with his/her handler in a variety of situations, Agility is an athletic event that requires conditioning, concentration, training, and teamwork. The event is great for anyone interested in getting involved in the exciting world of dog sports, or just looking for some training tips. Only competing dogs are permitted, but admission is free for the whole family.

Spectators can:
Meet and greet a variety of different dog breeds. Agility is open to all breeds of dogs, including mixed breeds. Visitors can learn about Agility, responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders, owners and handlers.
Watch dogs maneuver through an obstacle course with hurdles, weave poles, tunnels and more, while racing the clock to compete in three different levels of Agility competitions.

SHOW DETAILS:
Admission: Spectator entry is free.
Details: Find full event details here.
