PETS & ANIMALS

Injured sea turtle gets a 3-D printed boost

EMBED </>More Videos

A rescued sea turtle was recently fitted for a custom brace. (Birch Aquarium at Scripps)

LA JOLLA, Calif. --
A loggerhead sea turtle with multiple physical maladies is now swimming a little more easily with the help of a 3-D printed brace.

The female turtle was rescued from a New Jersey power plant and has been living at Birch Aquarium at Scripps. Aquarium officials said she suffered from a gap in her shell, abnormal spine curvature and fin paralysis - likely due to trauma she experienced in the wild - when she was rescued.

Aquarium staff teamed up with experts at UC San Diego's Digital Media Lab and Thornton Hospital to take CT and 3-D scans of the turtle to craft a brace to fill the gap, which an aquarium veterinarian said could result in gastrointestinal and urogenital complications if not treated.

The 3-D printed brace is made of rigid plastic and will perfectly fill her gap. It's also designed to help the creature maintain buoyancy as she rests in the water.

Because the turtle could grow to be 250 pounds, she will likely need to be fitted for a larger brace as she ages.

"This is truly an ocean rehabilitation success story," said Jenn Nero Moffatt, a senior director at the aquarium.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtles3D printingscienceu.s. & worldcaliforniaUCwild animals
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Officials: Whales could become extinct after deadly year
Veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
Photographer creates elaborate Christmas cards with family dog
Coyotes spotted as kids walk to school in Arlington Heights
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Gospel singer surprises Chicago grandmother with car
Man charged with running brothel out of Albany Park apartment
Body cam video shows man beg before officer killed him
2 men in Lamborghini killed in I-57 crash in Matteson
Officials: Whales could become extinct after deadly year
Man charged in Ukrainian Village sex assault
South Carolina serial killer says there are more victims
All CPD patrol officers now equipped with body cameras
Show More
4 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man gets 100-year prison term for 1999 sex assault in Lisle
Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage begins in Des Plaines
Mich. woman, 72, reported missing, seen at Algonquin gas station found
Veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
More News
Top Video
Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage begins in Des Plaines
All CPD patrol officers now equipped with body cameras
Newsviews: Sexual harassment
Daily Herald: Chicago area was almost part of Wisconsin
More Video