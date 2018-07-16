ANIMAL ATTACK

Jaguar escapes Audubon Zoo habitat in New Orleans; 8 animals dead

EMBED </>More Videos

A jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans Saturday morning and killed six animals. (WDSU)

NEW ORLEANS, La. --
Eight animals have now died after a jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

NOLA.com reports an alpaca and fox died Sunday, the day after the male jaguar killed four alpacas, one emu and one fox Saturday morning. The jaguar was captured and returned to its night house after being sedated by a vet team.

No people were hurt and the zoo was reopened Sunday.

The zoo acquired the alpacas in March from farms in Alabama and Mississippi. The alpaca that died overnight Sunday was the zoo's last living alpaca.

One injured fox continues to be monitored.

It's not immediately clear how the animal escaped. Zoo officials say inspections found that the roof was "compromised," but initial findings concluded that keeper error was not a factor.

This is not the first time a jaguar has escaped its enclosure at Audubon. In 2001, a 70-pound cub named Mulac got loose for about 10 minutes before he was brought down with a tranquilizer dart. No animals or humans were injured in that escape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsjaguaranimal attackzoou.s. & worldLouisiana
ANIMAL ATTACK
Beagle dies after pit bull attack outside PetSmart
California family says dog was killed in trainer's home
Georgia grandmother strangles rabid bobcat with bare hands
VIDEO: Pet monkey attacks employee at Florida Home Depot
More animal attack
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'
Perfect Pet
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Fla. beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
More protests expected after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
CVS managers involved in Chicago coupon incident 'no longer employed'
Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects
CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield
President Trump sees 'no reason' why Russia would meddle
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Boy, 6, seriously injured in Fox River boating accident
Show More
Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk, DA says
Baby left in hot car at Ohio park for hours dies, police say
Flower shop owner killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Video shows woman kick child on playground; police seek adults involved
More News