NORTH BAY FIRES

Humane society looks to help cat with singed whiskers, other pets lost in North Bay fires

EMBED </>More Videos

A photo of a cat with whiskers singed in the North Bay fires has been shared thousands of times as the Sonoma Humane Society seeks to reunite owners and lost pets. (SonomaHumane/Facebook)

A photo of a cat with whiskers singed in the North Bay fires has been shared thousands of times in hopes of finding the owners.

The Sonoma Humane Society said the sweet male tabby was found under a car. They told ABC Tuesday morning that the cat, who is microchipped, is doing well but still in the society's care.


That pet is just one of many the society hopes to create a reunion for. They are posting photos of pets they find and also sharing posts from owners desperate to find their lost pets. They are working with the Sonoma County Animal Services to become a centralized place for pet reunions during the fires.


At least a few have already seen happy endings, the society shared.


If you have information about lost pets, or would like help locating a pet, use the hashtag #lostpetssonomacountyfire2017, and take a look at some of the humane society's shared posts below.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsfacebooksonoma countyshelterfirewildfireNorth Bay FiresSonoma
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
How to help wildfire victims
VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during fire chaos
Deadly, apocalyptic California wildfires force thousands to evacuate
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
More North Bay Fires
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Bears break into pizzeria to feast on dough, salami
Shedd Aquarium helps save beluga whale calf
Homeowner films bear having a field day in his backyard
Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cook County officials vote 15-1 to repeal sugary drink tax
Chicago Cubs NLDS Game 4 against Nationals delayed
Southwest fare sale includes $49 flights from Chicago
Tinley Park crash kills 1, injures 2
Ditka: 'No oppression in last 100 years'
Police: Suspect pushed man onto Blue Line tracks, wouldn't allow him back on platform
Mother of 3 robbed, pistol-whipped in IKEA parking lot
Police: Crystal Lake man met teens on social media to solicit sex, nude photos
Show More
NFL commissioner: 'Everyone should stand' for National Anthem
Harvey Weinstein scandal: Rape claims, new accusers and a NYPD tape
Radio host Delilah takes break after son's suicide
Man leaps through window after stealing comic book, NYPD says
Ex-Chicago police oversight chief runs for attorney general
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Brain tumor survivor climbs mountains to raise money for Lurie
Man shot in East Garfield Park, CPD squad car struck by gunfire
More Video