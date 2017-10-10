The Sonoma Humane Society said the sweet male tabby was found under a car. They told ABC Tuesday morning that the cat, who is microchipped, is doing well but still in the society's care.
That pet is just one of many the society hopes to create a reunion for. They are posting photos of pets they find and also sharing posts from owners desperate to find their lost pets. They are working with the Sonoma County Animal Services to become a centralized place for pet reunions during the fires.
At least a few have already seen happy endings, the society shared.
If you have information about lost pets, or would like help locating a pet, use the hashtag #lostpetssonomacountyfire2017, and take a look at some of the humane society's shared posts below.