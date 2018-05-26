U.S. & WORLD

Odd wolf-like creature shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid

EMBED </>More Videos

Fish and wildlife experts have obtained DNA samples that they hope will help them positively identify a strange wolf-like creature shot by a landowner in Denton, Montana. (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks)

Danny Clemens
DENTON, Mont. --
Fish and wildlife experts are working to identify an odd, wolf-like creature shot by a Montana rancher.

The landowner shot the animal May 16 as it approached livestock in a private pasture near Denton. The rancher then reported the death of a wolf as required by law, according to ABC affiliate KTMF-TV, but experts weren't convinced.

"Something was not right about the animal. It does not look like a wild wolf," a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson said.



In photographs released by Montana FWP, the animal's paws, claws and teeth are visibly different than those of an average wild wolf.

Montana FWP announced on Friday that it had collected genetic samples from the creature and sent them off for testing to determine exactly what the animal is. A spokesperson said the leading theory is that the animal is a wolf-dog hybrid.

It's not immediately clear how long the genetic testing is expected to take.

Warden Zach Norris told the Associated Press that the killing was lawful because the animal was within the vicinity of livestock, domestic dogs and children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsbizarreu.s. & worldMontana
U.S. & WORLD
Utah man released from Venezuela jail after nearly 2 years behind bars
'Active Shooter' video game draws backlash from parents
Fight breaks out between 2 passengers on American Airlines flight
Officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
Service dog gives birth to puppies in Tampa airport
United Airlines reaches settlement with family after dog suffocates in overhead bin
Huge snake cozies up to new neighbor's front door grilles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
CPD: Man with gun shot by officers on West Side
Man indicted on federal charges after alleged Gold Coast carjacking spree
Fight breaks out between 2 passengers on American Airlines flight
Indiana school shooting victim in critical but stable condition, family say
Police release surveillance image of suspect in Red Line stabbing, attempted robbery
'Active Shooter' video game draws backlash from parents
Utah man released from Venezuela jail after nearly 2 years behind bars
Cases of fired Cook County pathologist reviewed after wrong rulings
Show More
Mayor Emanuel responds to accused cop killer's letter to I-Team
100 arrested in Chicago raids; guns found inside Englewood daycare
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge; stepmom arrested
Hermosa mural destroyed during graffiti removal
Serial killer Darren Vann sentenced to life in prison for killing 7 women
More News