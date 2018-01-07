PETS & ANIMALS

Peoria Zoo holds contest to name baby giraffe

On Jan. 7, 2018 at 2:38 a.m., Vivian the giraffe gave birth to a 5'10" 122-pound baby girl.

PEORIA, Ill. --
There's a tall, newborn resident at the Peoria Zoo in Illinois, but she needs a name.

The zoo is asking for the public's help in naming a baby giraffe that was born this month to parents Vivian and Taji. Starting on Jan. 26, people can go to the zoo's website and, for a $1 donation, suggest a name.

The (Peoria) Journal Sta r reports the zoo plans to announce the winning name on March 1.

The zoo says the giraffe is bonding with her mother in the Africa exhibit. She was born on Jan. 7, weighing 122 pounds and measuring 5 feet 10 inches tall (1.8 meters).

Weather and health permitting, the zoo will allow visitors to see the giraffes in their quarters beginning Feb. 1.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalszoobaby giraffeIllinoisPeoria
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Ariz. pet store thieves stuff snakes into their shirts
Dog finds solace in stuffed toys after loss of puppies
Dog trekked 20 miles twice to find her old family
Retiring police dog gets spirited send-off
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trump tweets: Sen. "Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented" DACA comments
Family Dollar employee shot during Lansing robbery
Snow blankets Chicago area, creating slick roads
Measles alert issued for Chicago O'Hare air travelers
Man sworn in as Aurora officer 2 decades after 6-year-old brother's murder
Murdered student's friend arrested after DNA evidence links him to death
Simone Biles reveals sexual abuse by Team USA doctor
Police: NC mom killed her young kids then jumped off bridge
Show More
2 in custody after police-involved shooting, police say
Good Samaritan gives homeless man shoes off his feet
Wrong woman killed in love triangle murder-for-hire plot
Police searching for suspects in Bucktown armed robberies
Home invader attacks woman in West Chicago
More News
Photos
Man sworn in as Aurora officer 2 decades after 6-year-old brother's murder
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
More Photos