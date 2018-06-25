Peregrine falcons nesting at Evanston Public Library

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --Patrons of the Evanston Public Library were introduced to a new community member earlier this month: "Karen" the peregrine falcon.
Karen is one of the many falcons that live outside the Evanston Public Library. Since 2004, groups of peregrine falcons have lived in the nests outside the library from March to June.
Scientists from the Field Museum's Peregrine Program demonstrated how to band young falcons for library goers during a demonstration on June 12. Karen was one of the falcons banded by Field Museum scientists Mary Hennen and Josh Engel.
For a chance to see the peregrine falcons for yourself, check out the Evanston Public library's live FalconCam.