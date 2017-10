The "Pet for Vets' adoption event on Veterans Day will waive pet adoption fees for veterans who want to adopt a dog or cat from participating shelters.The statewide event, will be held Nov. 11, helps alleviate shelters which have taken in animals from hurricane-ravaged Texas and Florida.State Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced the event on Monday at PAWS Chicago. She said the fee waiver will be made possible by several business sponsors.