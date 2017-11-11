PETS & ANIMALS

Pets for Vets Adoption Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Pets for Vets Adoption Day is an expression of gratitude to the men and women who served our country. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Pets for Vets Adoption Day is an expression of gratitude to the men and women who served our Country to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy on a daily basis.

On Saturday, Illinois State Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza through her program Comptroller's Critters, in collaboration with Fifth Third Bank and Bunker Labs, will host an all-day pet adoption at various shelters throughout Illinois.

Any veteran that walks into one of the designated shelters and adopts a cat and/or dog, will have the adoption fee waived due to the generosity of our participating sponsors.

List of Participating Shelters

Animal Protective League (Springfield)
1001 Taintor Road
Springfield, IL 62702

Animal Welfare League (Chicago Ridge)
10305 SW Highway
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

CatNap from the Heart (La Grange)
1101 Beach Ave,
La Grange Park, IL 60526

Chicago Animal Care and Control (Chicago)
2741 S Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60608

Foster2Home (Arlington Heights)
P.O. Box 1581

Arlington Heights, IL 60006

Humane Society of Central Illinois (Normal)
423 N Kays Drive
Normal, IL 61761

Kane County Animal Control (Kane County)
4060 Keslinger Road
Geneva, IL 60134

Metro East Humane Society (Metro East)
8495 IL-143
Edwardsville, IL 62025

Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary (Rockford)
111 N 1st Street
Rockford, IL 61107

Paws Chicago (Chicago)
1997 N. Clybourn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Peoria County Animal Protection Services (Peoria)
2600 NE Perry Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603

Project Hope Humane Society (Metropolis)
1698 W 10th St,
Metropolis, IL 62960

Quad City Animal Welfare Center (Quad City)
724 2nd Ave W
Milan, IL 61264

Quincy Humane Society (Quincy)
1701 N 36th Street
Quincy, IL 62301

South Suburban Human Society (Chicago Heights)
1103 West End Avenue
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptionveterans dayveterans
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
American Bully Kennel Club to hold National Dog Show at Navy Pier
12-year-old Michigan City girl attacked by large dog
Adoptions begin for dogs rescued from 'house of horrors'
Wandering West Side baby fox returned to owner
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Chicago area marking Veterans Day
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Trump believes Putin is 'very insulted' by election questions
Female jail guards suing over detainee sexual harassment
Adoptions begin for dogs rescued from 'house of horrors'
Chicago charter school teacher resigns over accusations sexual relationship with student
Police: Robber stole cellphones while riding bicycle in the Loop
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
Show More
Fidget spinners that tested positive for lead pulled from Target stores
13-year-old North Lawndale twins take part in church's Thanksgiving gala
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
More News
Top Video
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Emails raise timeline questions in gas station fireball incident
Rags of Honor provides jobs, services for veterans
Emanuel keeps quiet on bid for Amazon's HQ2
More Video