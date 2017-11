Pets for Vets Adoption Day is an expression of gratitude to the men and women who served our Country to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy on a daily basis.On Saturday, Illinois State Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza through her program Comptroller's Critters, in collaboration with Fifth Third Bank and Bunker Labs, will host an all-day pet adoption at various shelters throughout Illinois.Any veteran that walks into one of the designated shelters and adopts a cat and/or dog, will have the adoption fee waived due to the generosity of our participating sponsors.List of Participating Shelters1001 Taintor RoadSpringfield, IL 6270210305 SW HighwayChicago Ridge, IL 604151101 Beach Ave,La Grange Park, IL 605262741 S Western AvenueChicago, IL 60608P.O. Box 1581Arlington Heights, IL 60006423 N Kays DriveNormal, IL 617614060 Keslinger RoadGeneva, IL 601348495 IL-143Edwardsville, IL 62025111 N 1st StreetRockford, IL 611071997 N. Clybourn AvenueChicago, IL 606142600 NE Perry AvenuePeoria, IL 616031698 W 10th St,Metropolis, IL 62960724 2nd Ave WMilan, IL 612641701 N 36th StreetQuincy, IL 623011103 West End AvenueChicago Heights, IL 60411