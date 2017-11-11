CHICAGO (WLS) --Pets for Vets Adoption Day is an expression of gratitude to the men and women who served our Country to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy on a daily basis.
On Saturday, Illinois State Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza through her program Comptroller's Critters, in collaboration with Fifth Third Bank and Bunker Labs, will host an all-day pet adoption at various shelters throughout Illinois.
Any veteran that walks into one of the designated shelters and adopts a cat and/or dog, will have the adoption fee waived due to the generosity of our participating sponsors.
List of Participating Shelters
Animal Protective League (Springfield)
1001 Taintor Road
Springfield, IL 62702
Animal Welfare League (Chicago Ridge)
10305 SW Highway
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
CatNap from the Heart (La Grange)
1101 Beach Ave,
La Grange Park, IL 60526
Chicago Animal Care and Control (Chicago)
2741 S Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60608
Foster2Home (Arlington Heights)
P.O. Box 1581
Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Humane Society of Central Illinois (Normal)
423 N Kays Drive
Normal, IL 61761
Kane County Animal Control (Kane County)
4060 Keslinger Road
Geneva, IL 60134
Metro East Humane Society (Metro East)
8495 IL-143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary (Rockford)
111 N 1st Street
Rockford, IL 61107
Paws Chicago (Chicago)
1997 N. Clybourn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Peoria County Animal Protection Services (Peoria)
2600 NE Perry Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
Project Hope Humane Society (Metropolis)
1698 W 10th St,
Metropolis, IL 62960
Quad City Animal Welfare Center (Quad City)
724 2nd Ave W
Milan, IL 61264
Quincy Humane Society (Quincy)
1701 N 36th Street
Quincy, IL 62301
South Suburban Human Society (Chicago Heights)
1103 West End Avenue
Chicago Heights, IL 60411