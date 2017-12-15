PETS & ANIMALS

Photos: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners

EMBED </>More Videos

Who knew nature could be so funny? (Penny Palmer/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)

You never know what you will see in nature. The finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were able to capture the lighter and humorous side of wild animals.

This year's contest features images of animals laughing, penguins going to church and a polar bear cub hitching a ride on the backside of an adult bear.

Contest co-founder Tom Sullam said, "Conservation was always at the heart of the competition, along with the fact that people seemed to enjoy images of animals doing entertaining things!"

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards supports the Born Free Foundation, an animal welfare and conservation organization that aims to "save lives, stop suffering and protect species in the wild." The contest founders also created a book titled "Wild and Crazy" featuring images from previous Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The overall winner of this year's contest was "Help" by Tibor Kerccz, a series of photos of an owl falling off a branch next to two other owls.

See the full list of winners and finalists for the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards on the contest's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsphotosfeel good
PETS & ANIMALS
Zoo buys singer a hippopotamus for Christmas
VIDEO: Coyote attacks dog in Northfield
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman killed in Melrose Park train crash identified
2 shot including 13-year-old boy in Auburn Gresham
Man, 21, killed in Target parking lot shooting
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass Earth on Saturday
Trump on violent crime in US: 'What the hell is going on in Chicago?'
Republican tax bill finalized after senators announce support for bill
Activists sleep outside to raise awareness, money for homeless vets
Show More
Beverly Hills anesthesiologist charged in patient's murder
Naperville woman sentenced to natural life in child murders
Health department to you: Step away from your smartphone
2 dead, 6 wounded in Chicago shootings Wednesday
No jail for fertility doctor who lied about using own sperm
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Activists sleep outside to raise awareness, money for homeless vets
Detroit-style pizza makes inroads in Chicago
Trump on violent crime in US: 'What the hell is going on in Chicago?'
More Video