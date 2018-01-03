PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees

Christmas trees are usually destined for the curb this time of year, but a few of them were repurposed as a treat for animals at the Brookfield Zoo.The zoo's bison herd, Hudson the Amur tiger, an 11-year-old polar bear and even the African painted dogs feasted on the festive treats Wednesday. Some of the bison were seen tossing them around as they enjoyed them.The Brookfield Zoo offers free admission on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesday and Thursdays during the months of January and February, though parking fees still apply.