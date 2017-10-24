  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
PETS & ANIMALS

PHOTOS: Wombat joey makes debut at Brookfield Zoo

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A wombat joey, one of only nine southern hairy-nosed wombats in the country, made her public debut Tuesday at the Brookfield Zoo. (Brookfield Zoo)</span></div>
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A wombat joey, one of only nine southern hairy-nosed wombats in the country, made her public debut Tuesday at the Brookfield Zoo.

The wombat was born in February, but did not emerge from her mother's pouch until the end of August.

She weighs 10 lbs. and is starting to gain independence as she explores her home.

The baby wombat is not named yet. She is the sixth offspring of mother Kambora and the first of 5-year-old Darryl.

Southern hairy-nosed wombats are the closest living relatives of koalas. They have thick, heavy bodies and are the size of a medium-sized dog. Originally from central southern Australia, wombats live in grasslands and low-shrub plains.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbrookfield zooBrookfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
PAWS pets featured in spooky mutt strut
Fiona the hippo photobombs marriage proposal
Dogs deck out in elaborate costumes for Halloween
VIDEO: Woman goes shopping with four pigs and a pug
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Dad admits to disposing of 3-year-old's body, affidavit says
Family of fallen solider speaks after receiving $25K check from Trump
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
Cat litter found in slain boy's stomach, expert testifies
Woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from hospital
Video shows bank customer tackle armed robber
Open letter alleges sexual harassment in Illinois politics
PF Chang's offering free sushi for one day only
Show More
Sears cuts ties with Whirlpool after 100 years
Produce sold at Mariano's recalled due to E. coli risk
3-month-old and 5-year-old girls rescued in sex trafficking crackdown
CPS 'do-not-hire' workers rehired at charter, contract schools
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos