PHOTOS: World's Ugliest Dogs strut their stuff in Petaluma

2018 - ZaZa the Bulldog



2017 - Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff



2016 - SweePea Rambo the Chinese Crested



2015 - Quasi Modo the mutt with a Dutch Shepherd and pit bull mix



2014 - Peanut the mutt with a Chihuahua and Shih Tsu mix



2013 - Walle a dog described as a "huge-headed, duck-footed mix of beagle, boxer and basset hound"



2012 - Mugly the Chinese Crested



2011 - Yoda the Chinese Crested-Chihuahua mix



2010 - Princess Abby the Chihuahua with "a hunched and peculiar walk



2009 - Pabst the Boxer mix



2008 - Gus the Chinese Crested

It is an honor, and a privilege and a bit of an insult to be crowned the World's Ugliest Dog, but these pups from around the country flock to Petaluma each year for a chance to win the title, some cash for their owners, and some great puppy perks.