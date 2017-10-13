PETS & ANIMALS

Police: 10-year-old Aurora boy mauled by dogs

(Shutterstock)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Aurora police said a 10-year-old boy was mauled and seriously injured by one or two pit bull dogs Friday morning.

Police said the boy was walking to school in the 1000-block of Jackson Street around 9:50 a.m. when he was attacked.

The dogs stopped and ran away when a 31-year-old woman saw the attack, drove up to the scene and opened her car door to help him, police said. She called 911.

The boy was taken to an Aurora hospital for initial treatment and then transferred to another suburban hospital. Police said they do not believe his injuries to be life-threatening.

Police said the owners of the dogs have been identified and live in unincorporated Aurora. Aurora Animal Care and Control and Kane County Animal control have been notified.

Police said one dog was captured in the 800-block of Watson soon after the attack and has been impounded. It will be observed for rabies and then a decision about its future will be made. The second dog is still missing. Police describe it as white with brown patches, with a chubby build and answers to the name Cash. It owner said Cash has been known to run towards Phillips Park in the 1000-block of Ray Moses Drive.

If you see the missing dog, do not approach it and call 911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalschild injureddog attackAurora
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Owner files lawsuit after city holds dog 8 months, threatens euthanasia
LOST PETS: Cat with singed whiskers found in wildfire
VIDEO: Bears break into pizzeria to feast on dough, salami
Shedd Aquarium helps save beluga whale calf
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cubs advance to NLCS 2017, beat Nationals 9-8 in Game 5
Dozens of seniors may have been left by staff at burning senior living center
2 employees killed in foiled North Carolina prison break
Family of Tinley Park crash victim stunned, heartbroken
Exclusive look at Army relief operations in Puerto Rico
Lake County Republicans raffle off guns at fundraiser
Loop high rise reopened after chemical spill
New Orleans police officer killed in ambush
Show More
New mom found dead days after accusing boyfriend of assault
Boy killed in 1992 Cabrini Green shooting remembered
Chance the Rapper buys tickets to movies, invites fans
Homeless man reunited with mother after 10 years
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos