Police: 10-year-old Aurora boy mauled by dogs

Aurora police said a 10-year-old boy was mauled and seriously injured by one or two pit bull dogs Friday morning.Police said the boy was walking to school in the 1000-block of Jackson Street around 9:50 a.m. when he was attacked.The dogs stopped and ran away when a 31-year-old woman saw the attack, drove up to the scene and opened her car door to help him, police said. She called 911.The boy was taken to an Aurora hospital for initial treatment and then transferred to another suburban hospital. Police said they do not believe his injuries to be life-threatening.Police said the owners of the dogs have been identified and live in unincorporated Aurora. Aurora Animal Care and Control and Kane County Animal control have been notified.Police said one dog was captured in the 800-block of Watson soon after the attack and has been impounded. It will be observed for rabies and then a decision about its future will be made. The second dog is still missing. Police describe it as white with brown patches, with a chubby build and answers to the name Cash. It owner said Cash has been known to run towards Phillips Park in the 1000-block of Ray Moses Drive.If you see the missing dog, do not approach it and call 911.