Police: Woman, 76, dies after dog attack in Alsip

Police in south suburban Alsip said a 76-year-old woman died Monday after being attacked by her dog.Police said officers responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. for a person being attacked by a dog in the back yard of a home in the 11600-block of South Komensky Avenue.When they arrived, police said the dog was aggressive towards them and had to be put down.Police tried to render aid to the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.She was identified Tuesday as Dorothy Ford. Police said she lived at the home where the attack occurred and the dog was a 6-year-old pit bull that was a pet at the residence.There were no prior complaints about the dog or any prior contact by police because of the dog, according to the Alsip police department.