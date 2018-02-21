Puppy stolen from Fox Valley mall, suspect caught on camera

Surveillance video shows a man police said stole a puppy from a Fox Valley Mall.Police said the man took an 11-week-old French bulldog form the Furry Babies pet store. The store manager told police a sales associate approached the suspect asking if he needed help, and when they turned their back he snatched the puppy out of its crib and ran out of the store.Workers attempted to chase the suspect down, but he fled through the Carson Prierr Scott store, which caught him on their surveillance video.Store employees described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall, wearing brown pants, a Northface jacket and a brownish baseball cap. He also wore black aviator glasses.Employees said a getaway car was waiting for him across the street.An investigation by Aurora police is ongoing.