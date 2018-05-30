PETS & ANIMALS

Puppy that had 'FREE' written on fur put up for adoption

An animal shelter in Ohio says dozens of people are offering to adopt a puppy found in a cage with words scrawled on her fur. (Credit: Ross County Humane Society, Brittany May)

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio --
An animal shelter in Ohio says dozens of people are offering to adopt a puppy found in a cage with "FREE" scrawled on her fur.

The Ross County Humane Society says the 5-month-old female mixed lab was found in a Chillicothe park last week

Director Jenn Thomas says it appears that whoever left the dog named Marvella used a permanent marker to write "FREE" and "GOOD HOME ONLY" on its fur.

She says there were other markings on the dog that she couldn't make out. The shelter says the puppy has been cleaned up to remove the writings.

Thomas says the shelter has received nearly 100 applications to adopt the dog.

She says the puppy will be available for adoption starting Wednesday.
