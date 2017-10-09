  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Scene outside Wrigley as Cubs take on Nationals in Game 3 of NLDS
SHEDD AQUARIUM

Shedd Aquarium helps save beluga whale calf

EMBED </>More Videos

Marine mammal experts, including one from The Shedd Aquarium, nurse this beluga whale calf in Alaska. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Marine mammal experts, including one from The Shedd Aquarium, have been nursing a beluga whale calf in Alaska over the past week.

The Shedd's senior director of marine mammals, Steve Aibel, traveled to Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska, along with beluga whale experts from five other aquariums.

The male calf, estimated to be four weeks old, is part of the "critically endangered Cook Inlet beluga whale population," according to a press release issued by the group of aquariums. There are just 328 of these whales left by The Shedd's count.

The team of veterinarians and other experts are providing round-the-clock care, taking turns in the water with the whale. With these rescues, "there is a high risk of complication and survival is estimated at less than 10 percent," according to the press release.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalswhaleendangered speciesshedd aquariumAlaskaMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHEDD AQUARIUM
Shedd sends staff to care for sea otter pup in Alaska
Man mugged on path behind Shedd Aquarium, pushed into Lake Michigan
Shedd offering free admission for Ill. residents starting Wednesday
Chicago museums offering free admission to CPS students this week
More shedd aquarium
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Bears break into pizzeria to feast on dough, salami
Homeowner films bear having a field day in his backyard
Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
Snakes crossing! Illinois road closes for snake safety
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Caught on camera: Couple's fight at restaurant goes viral
Minnesota man lived with bodies of mom, brother for year
Friends mourn 2 young couples killed in quadruple-fatal crash
At least 2 dead, many injured in apocalyptic California wildfires
Toddler falls out of window on Northwest Side
Mom of 6 killed in crash after visiting preemie twins in hospital
14 dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma
Show More
Docs: Band director threatened suicide if teen revealed they had sex
Trump lists demands on immigration in exchange for DACA
Police: Mayor's son punches her, knocking her to ground
Michael Jordan donates $7M to build medical clinics
Man suing Cubs, MLB after losing vision in left eye from foul ball at Wrigley
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Trump lists demands on immigration in exchange for DACA
U of C professor wins Nobel prize in economics
Carson Tate's household organization strategies
More Video