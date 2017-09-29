PETS & ANIMALS

Shedd sends staff to care for sea otter pup in Alaska

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's Shedd Aquarium sent its Animal Response Team to care for a stranded sea otter pup in Alaska.

Shedd officials said the pup was found on Sept. 7 by Good Samaritans alone on a beach in Kalisof, Alaska. The pup was estimated to be about two months old and named for the town where he was found.

Kalisof was taken to the Alaska SeaLife Center for rehabilitation. Staff said he was starving upon arrival, and also had a damage pup coat which was making it difficult for him to stay warm.

Kalisof is now receiving 24-hour care from Shedd and ASLC animal care experts, who said he is continuing to improve and hit important milestones.
