PETS & ANIMALS

Snakes crossing! Illinois road closes for snake safety

Rough Green Snake (Opheodrys aestivus) inhabiting the Shawnee National Forest in Illinois. (Shutterstock)

WOLF LAKE, Ill. --
The Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois has closed one of its roads to ensure the safety of snake species that cross it on their way to hibernate.

Snake Road is about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) long and located in the LaRue-Pine Hills Research Natural Area, on the western edge of the forest, the Evansville Courier and Press reported. The road will be closed until Oct. 30, allowing dozens of snakes and other amphibians to cross the road from the area's swamps to its bluffs for hibernation.

"Snakes get a bad rap. They are not aggressive. They are very afraid of people," said Illinois Department of Natural Resources biologist Scott Ballard.

"If somebody steps on a dog and it bites them, we say, 'Oh it was just defending itself.' If somebody steps on a snake and it bites you, it's always, 'It attacked.' Well no, there are only two snake species in the world that will actually attack," Ballard said.

He noted that poaching snakes is a Class A misdemeanor in Illinois with a fine of $700 to $1,000.

Ballard said the animals will burrow down 2 or 3 feet to get below the frost line, so they don't freeze and die. They've been feeding on wetlands and storing fat to help sustain them from November to March.

Ballard said there are about 100 species of reptiles and amphibians in Illinois. Fifty-six of them have been found in LaRue-Pine Hills' acres, including frogs, lizards, salamanders and turtles. Some of those species have been documented as threatened or endangered in the U.S.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalssnakenature
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
2 huskies found abandoned with note at park
Free cat, kitten adoptions all month at Chicago shelter
'Pet for Vets' waives adoption fees for veterans on Veterans Day
Emaciated boxer found abandoned; police search for puppies, owner
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
NRA calls for additional regulations on bump stocks
Former sheriff's deputy turned armed fugitive taken into custody in Earlville, Ill.
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
Police: Woman raped by 2 men at Pa. park
'Please mommy, stop!': Boy burned to death in bathtub, police say
Man gets prison for stabbing dog that put 'hex' on him
Emanuel: Chicago prepared for 'any eventuality' ahead of marathon
Show More
Man in custody after firing shots at police, barricade situation, police say
VIDEO: Burglar steals from restaurant, prepares meal like a pro
Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful,' NFL says
Fugitive wanted for murdering Dolton man with the same name arrested
Police: Paramedic sexually assaulted boy during ride-along
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos