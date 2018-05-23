PETS & ANIMALS

Turtles hit the track for the Zoopolis 500

EMBED </>More Videos

The Zoopolis 500, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

The annual Zoopolis 500, known as the "Greatest Spectacle in Tortoise Racing," took place Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Indianapolis 500.

The race, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

Ed took an early lead in the race and never looked back. He was the first to reach the coveted fruit plate.

The Zoopolis 500 is one of the Indianapolis Zoo's oldest and most popular events. The race takes place on the Wednesday before Memorial Day every year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesrace carsportszoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Lost dog's incredible 2,000-mile journey home
Amazing video shows eagle battling fox for rabbit in mid-air
New Brookfield Zoo exhibit features 100 live arachnids
Bird of prey kills beloved Chihuahua named Bruno
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Missing 3-month-old baby Royalty Wolf found; police looking for mother
Barricade situation closes Route 83 near Antioch
FOP protests Rialmo decision, says Emanuel turned his back on CPD
Road rage victim shot in face: 'I just have to keep going'
NFL mandates that players on the field stand for national anthem
Border patrol detains grandfather with stage 4 cancer after cruise docks
2 teens charged in murder of young mom with ties to Blue Island
Lost dog's incredible 2,000-mile journey home
Show More
11 Illinois towns file lawsuit over opioid crisis
NTSB recommends seatbelts on all new school buses
Chicago Defender Charities relaunches Youth Media Program
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Argyle
City Council approves Obama Presidential Center plans
More News