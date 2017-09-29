Venomous lizards reportedly on the loose in North Carolina

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2467904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lizards on the loose in Wake Forest (video courtesy Jo Ann Sarmiento)

Wake Forest police are warning residents about venomous lizards reportedly on the loose.Police said they learned that three Gila monsters recently escaped from a home in the Bowling Green subdivision.No police report was filed concerning the incident, but several area residents have reported seeing the escapees on social media.According to the National Park Service, Gila monsters are one of only two venomous lizards in the U.S.However, they move very slowly and will first try to escape if a predator comes near.Authorities say they bite only as a last resort. Although the bite is painful, it is rarely fatal.They say most bites occur when someone purposely aggravates or tries to handle a Gila monster. If left alone, they are harmless.Anyone who spots one of the lizards is asked to call Wake County Animal Control at (919) 856-6911.