PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: 3 bears run from the law at Calif. shopping mall

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother bear and her two cubs were running away from the law in California. (WLS)

TAHOE CITY, Calif. --
Three bears rummaging through trash cans outside a Tahoe City shopping mall are becoming a social media sensation after a Northern California deputy caught them on video .

Placer County Sheriff Deputy Don Nevins was patrolling the Lighthouse Shopping Center Monday night when he came across what appeared to be a mama bear outside a Taco Bell.

As Nevins approached, the bear ran toward a littler bear trying to get into a trash can outside a CVS Pharmacy. The pair scampered around a corner where a third bear standing on his hind legs joined them on their escape.

Nevins asked chuckling, "What are you guys doing?" Then added, "Fleeing felons."

Last month Nevins filmed another bear walking on an empty street.

He is now known as the department's "bear whisperer."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
Dog stays alone with deceased owner for days
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
VIDEO: K9 does push-ups alongside officers
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Teacher suspected of narcotics possession, escorted from school by police
Minnesota woman stranded in Chicago after robbers steal car
CTA proposes fare increase of 25 cents per ride
Homeless man given thousands after using last $20 to help stranded woman
Barrington woman allegedly used flamethrower to set car on fire, report it stolen
Ex-Gage Park charter school teacher charged with sex abuse
Man who barricaded self inside Chatham home, held child hostage surrenders
Prosecutors: Man charged with ejaculating into co-worker's water bottles
Show More
'Nap studio' opens in Chicago, offers 30 minutes for $20
Teen accused of running over, killing father of 2 who tried to break up fight
Dramatic footage shows escape, shooting of North Korean defector
35th Turkey Testicle Festival held in Huntley
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Ind. deputy saves woman with Heimlich maneuver during traffic stop
6 kidney donation chain patients meet for 1st time
Remembering Harold Washington 30 years after his death
More Video