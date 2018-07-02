SHARKS

VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding fish to sharks

EMBED </>More Videos

An Australian woman won't be feeding sharks ever again.

AUSTRALIA --
An Australian woman won't be feeding sharks ever again.

Melissa Brunning was recently standing on the back of a boat hand-feeding fish to a group of "tawny nurse" sharks. They're usually a placid species but with powerful jaws and multiple rows of shark teeth.

Melissa thought her finger was bitten off -- but it was just broken.

She's OK, but says she'll now watch sharks from the inside of a boat, thank you.

Click here for more stories and videos related to sharks.

VIDEO: 10-foot great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker
EMBED More News Videos

Shark season is upon us, and a kayaker in Monterey Bay had an encounter she won't forget.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksbitingcaught on videoaustraliau.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker
SHARKS
Great white shark found dead on beach, criminal investigation underway
VIDEO: Kayaker circled by shark falls into water
Scientists spot group of nearly 1,400 sharks
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
More sharks
PETS & ANIMALS
Brookfield Zoo reveals baby gorilla's name
Brookfield Zoo keeps animals cool with icy treats
'Watch llama' scares coyotes, thieves away from rancher's cattle
Dog shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Officer shoots man in South Shore, CPD spokesman confirms
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on popular Chicago ice cream shop
3 girls among 6 shot in East Garfield Park
VIDEO: Woman robbed, knocked down by 4 thieves in Loop
Missing boys, soccer coach trapped in Thailand cave found alive
Donnie Rudd found guilty of 1973 murder of wife
Police: Man, 52, beaten by group in Lakeview
Judge allows Lincoln Towing to keep business license for now
Show More
Brookfield Zoo reveals baby gorilla's name
Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils at restaurants, bars
Uber's dockless JUMP electric bike share program launches on South Side
South Shore apartment fire displaces 5
More News