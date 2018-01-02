VIDEO: How to walk your dog in Chiberia

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
ABC 7 Chicago fan Rebecca Janovsky shared this adorable video of the cardboard sled she fashioned for one of her dogs who refused to walk in the cold. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
When it's this cold in Chicago, it can be nearly impossible to get your dog to do their business outside.

ABC 7 Chicago fan Rebecca Janovsky shared this adorable video of the cardboard sled she fashioned for one of her dogs who simply refused to take another step in the bitter cold.

"I had to improvise this weekend," she wrote on Twitter. "Both dogs are on the same expandable leash, only one had frozen paws and the other wanted to keep walking."

We applaud your creativity, Rebecca!
