PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Pesky pelicans disrupt college graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

Pelicans crash college graduation. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

MALIBU, Calif. --
A pair of pesky pelicans crashed the Pepperdine University graduation in Malibu, California this weekend, making for an amusing distraction from the pomp and circumstance.

Video footage caught the birds swooping down on the crowd as people laughed and screamed, and tried - unsuccessfully - to move the birds away.

After landing amid the crowd, one bird hopped over to the stage itself, disrupting the ceremony.

School officials tried to shoo the pelican away, but it nipped at their hands and refused to budge for at least a few moments.

Eventually the birds were ushered out and the ceremony resumed.

That's what happens when your graduation overlooks the Pacific Ocean.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsgraduationpepperdine universityu.s. & worldanimalsCalifornia
PETS & ANIMALS
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in JFK Airport
Bring your pups to Highland Park to strut their stuff
Large gator traipses across golf course
Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Students sickened after attending prom at Shedd Aquarium
2 former security guards accused of stealing from Holy Name Cathedral
2 killed in Elgin shooting ID'd
Boy, 10, found dead inside dryer of apartment complex
South Korea president: Trump 'can take the Nobel prize'
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
1 dead, firefighter injured in North Side fire
School district pays $10,000 Bitcoin ransom to hackers after cyberattack
Show More
'Please don't kill me': Grandmother says she escaped abductor
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
18-year-old who went AWOL charged in grandmother's murder
Migrant caravan told US border checkpoint is full
Girl, 5, recovering after being hit by stray bullet in Albany Park
More News