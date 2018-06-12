PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEOS: Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to ice cream, water bottles, M&Ms

Squirrel snatches peanut M&Ms. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

One hungry squirrel wasn't going outside for his next meal, but to the candy aisle.

A squirrel was caught red handed stealing a pack of Peanut M&M's from a store in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

In the video, the squirrel grabs the candy and runs straight out of the store carrying his loot.

Last week at Penn State, a squirrel got caught eating an ice cream cone out of the trash can. Eat your heart out, Pizza Rat: Even squirrels aren't immune to one of life's greatest joys -- eating an ice cream cone on a beautiful sunny day.


And at the Grand Canyon, a parched squirrel casually reached out for a visitor's water bottle and drank every last drop.



A millennial squirrel was also recently spotted in Manhattan noshing on an avocado
Meet Avocado Squirrel, Manhattan's most millennial wild animal
There's a new hungry rodent in town, but this one made a healthier decision than his predecessor, Pizza Rat.
