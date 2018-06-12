When @penn_state one needs to stop by @psucreamery and film squirrels enjoying the ice cream. Right? pic.twitter.com/LfUDe7SzMf — Helene Huet (@superHH) June 5, 2018

THIRSTY WORK: This parched squirrel casually reached out for a Grand Canyon visitor's water bottle and drank every last drop. https://t.co/swdH5yYmzQ pic.twitter.com/R3W78jtyDn — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2018

One hungry squirrel wasn't going outside for his next meal, but to the candy aisle.A squirrel was caught red handed stealing a pack of Peanut M&M's from a store in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.In the video, the squirrel grabs the candy and runs straight out of the store carrying his loot.Last week at Penn State, a squirrel got caught eating an ice cream cone out of the trash can. Eat your heart out, Pizza Rat: Even squirrels aren't immune to one of life's greatest joys -- eating an ice cream cone on a beautiful sunny day.And at the Grand Canyon, a parched squirrel casually reached out for a visitor's water bottle and drank every last drop.A millennial squirrel was also recently spotted in Manhattan noshing on an avocado