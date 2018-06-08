PETS & ANIMALS

Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say

DAVIE, Fla. --
Authorities are searching a lake in South Florida after a witness called police saying an alligator attacked a woman walking her dog in a park.

The caller reported seeing the alligator drag the woman into the lake at about 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Davie police tell news outlets that officers responding to Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park found a dog on a leash but no signs of the woman.

Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are at the scene, looking for the alligator.

No additional details were immediately available.
