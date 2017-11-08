PETS & ANIMALS

Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven

Ivana Clifford. (WMUR)

MANCHESTER, N.H. --
Police say a New Hampshire woman burned her roommate's pet ferret to death by placing it in a hot oven.

According to a police affidavit filed Wednesday, Ivana Clifford told investigators that she did it because the roommate stole her clothes. Manchester police also say the 26-year-old told them she is pregnant and didn't think her roommate should have a ferret because of that.

The Manchester resident faces arraignment Wednesday afternoon on a felony animal cruelty count. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for her.

Police say the roommate and the roommate's boyfriend awoke to the sound of the smoke alarm going off early Wednesday, and saw heavy smoke inside their apartment.

Firefighters say the ferret had "distinct linear burn marks" that were consistent with the shape of the oven coil.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimals in perilpetu.s. & worldNew Hampshire
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Chicago Police Department K9 officer dies
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' ready for adoption
PHOTOS: Baby fox eludes animal control on West Side for weeks
Dog with rare condition eats every meal in special highchair
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Obama dismissed from jury duty; shows commitment to public service
Correctional officer called off 60 times using Family Leave, sheriff says
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
Mom races home as daughter is killed in murder-suicide
Chance the Rapper speaks against police, fire academy project in West Garfield Park
Lincoln Square's Chicago Brauhaus sets closing date
Show More
Human arm found near Montrose Beach may be linked to Elgin murder
Northbrook strangulation suspect believed to be in Philippines
Newborn left at NW Indiana fire station
Crocheted octopuses help premature babies in NICU
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos