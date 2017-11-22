PETS & ANIMALS

Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes

An Australian woman drove for more than 20 minutes with a massive spider in her car. (Credit: Bianca Merrick via Storyful) (Bianca Merrick)

It was a truly heart-stopping moment when a driver discovered a massive spider perched above the driver's seat.

A massive spider hitched a ride with a woman in Australia. The woman noticed the creepy critter, but did not know how to get it out of her car, so she kept driving for 20 minutes.

She says the spider was 'staring at her' the whole time.

The next day the spider was gone - off to stalk another driver.
