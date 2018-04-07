PERFECT PET

Your Perfect Pets

EMBED </>More Videos

This week's Perfect Pets include adorable ducks! (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This week's Perfect Pets include adorable ducks!

The first Perfect Pet this weekend is Bentley, who's ready for his close-up.

This weekend, we also feature two cuddling birds who didn't duck from the camera: Mr. Peeps and Groucho from Wheeling, Illinois.

Next up is a dog named Nutmeg who is ready for a tasty treat.

We want to recognize the cat lovers out there, too.

From Schaumburg, there's handsome Chewbacca.

Finally, meet Kasey and Gabby. These sweet kitties were rescued from the same litter.

If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsperfect petpetsdogscatsdogduckLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERFECT PET
Perfect Pet
Who's your perfect pet?
More perfect pet
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
Kitty cop! Mich. police department on the hunt for a police cat
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper investigated by police
Program brings kids and bully breed dogs together
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Parents of student shot by U of C police: 'That's not the son I know'
Canada police say 14 dead after hockey bus crash
3 firefighters injured in Brighton Park fire
Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place
Illinois State Trooper injured in multi-vehicle Dan Ryan accident
Extra-alarm blaze, explosions collapse roof of Bridgeport recycling plant
Weekend Watch: Police and fire pension database
Backpage.com shutdown by FBI, seized by feds
Show More
Music therapy aids teens' healing journey
Rauner signs law easing licensing for out-of-state teachers
Woman shoots dog to break up fight
Video shows hit-and-run that injured man on Southwest Side
Berwyn carjacking leads to police chase
More News