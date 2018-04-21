  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE at 11 AM: ABC News special coverage of Barbara Bush's funeral
PERFECT PET

Your Perfect Pets

EMBED </>More Videos

This week's Perfect Pets includes Lulu the beagle. (WLS)

This weekend, meet Yoda from North Chicago.

Facebook friend Marty in Crystal Lake shared a photo of Lulu the Beagle, who is just adorable.

Keeping with a Star Wars theme, meet Chewie the Havapoo from Cheri in Shorewood.

MaeLing is a Japanese Chin, who is just 11 months old. So cute!

Then we also meet Buddy and Lucy, the Bolonoodle, which is a Bolognese and toy poodle.

If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsperfect petpetsdogscatsdogparrot
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERFECT PET
Perfect Pet
Your Perfect Pets
Your Perfect Pets
Who's your perfect pet?
More perfect pet
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
PAWS extending hours for 2-day pet adoption marathon
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of last purebred corgi
Koalas escape from brushfire in Australia
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side
Illinois agencies mailed personal information of 4,000 people to wrong addresses
Food vendor dragged as person steals her van in Little Village
Jeb Bush to eulogize mother, Barbara, in private service
Man, 23, struck by stolen vehicle fleeing police in Lincoln Park
Driver dies after car goes into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
'Smallville' actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Report: Chance the Rapper buying $4M Chicago condo
Show More
IL woman with 20-lb tumor shares medical lesson
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear, missile testing
Police: Man tried abduct 8-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin
Firefighters battle blaze in Ukrainian Village
Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood; 69-year-old woman cited
More News