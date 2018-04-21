Your Perfect Pets

This weekend, meet Yoda from North Chicago.
Facebook friend Marty in Crystal Lake shared a photo of Lulu the Beagle, who is just adorable.
Keeping with a Star Wars theme, meet Chewie the Havapoo from Cheri in Shorewood.
MaeLing is a Japanese Chin, who is just 11 months old. So cute!
Then we also meet Buddy and Lucy, the Bolonoodle, which is a Bolognese and toy poodle.
If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.
