Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
PETS
Adorable puppy rides a Roomba
This puppy riding a Roomba just wanted to help clean the house! (MrFsalt via Storyful/YouTube)
wls
Friday, March 10, 2017 10:51AM
This little dog sure knows how to have a good time and get around in style! Check him out cruising around on a Roomba.
pets
cute animals
funny video
dog
home
family
buzzworthy
watercooler
PETS
Air Force sergeant gives K9 partner one last hug
Franciscan monastery adopts cute dog
Blind dog found alive after 7 nights in wilderness
Newest Sterling Police Department K9 trains as comfort dog
